SafeCapital Hits Market Capitalization of $40,382.12 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 91.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $40,382.12 and approximately $23.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055344 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 162.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

