Safe Haven Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.45 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Safe Haven has a market cap of $15.45 million and $2.19 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

