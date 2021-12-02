Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Safe Bulkers worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

NYSE:SB opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.