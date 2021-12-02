Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD) Director Claudio Ciavarella Buys 3,966,000 Shares

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD) Director Claudio Ciavarella acquired 3,966,000 shares of Sabre Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$277,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,067,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$844,721.71.

SGLD stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 price target on Sabre Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

