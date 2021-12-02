Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 445,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 123,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,501. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.