Rupiah Token Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $1.03 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235411 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

