RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.11

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.11 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 16,880 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.53. The firm has a market cap of £6.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54.

About RTC Group (LON:RTC)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

