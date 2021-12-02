RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after purchasing an additional 282,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.59 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

