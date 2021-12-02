Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 341 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ASML by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $20.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $783.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $801.23 and its 200-day moving average is $765.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $444.26 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

