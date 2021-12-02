Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 414,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 83,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the period.

GSSC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

