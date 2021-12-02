Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,534 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 293,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.