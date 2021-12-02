Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post $162.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the lowest is $161.62 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $662.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.90. 514,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,883. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

