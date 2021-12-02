Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$144.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.02.

RY stock opened at C$125.74 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$102.74 and a twelve month high of C$134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$128.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,775.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

