Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,519 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Shares of RTH stock opened at $189.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.70. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $199.65.

