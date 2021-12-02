Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €15.00 ($17.05) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($16.82) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.02 ($15.93).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

