Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.