Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

