Royal Bank of Canada Has $912,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter.

HIO opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

