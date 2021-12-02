Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $86,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,436 shares of company stock worth $1,412,396. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

