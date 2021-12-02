Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$99.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.61.

BNS stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

