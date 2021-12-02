Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,946 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 961,743 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 145,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

