Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 35,281 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 198.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,395,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,462,000.

FCG stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

