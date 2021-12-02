Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

