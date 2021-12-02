Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.71. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 9,972,106 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

