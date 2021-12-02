ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ROHCY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 6,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.93. ROHM has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.