Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 374.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

