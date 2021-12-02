Robert P. Goodman Sells 11,737 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $247,650.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $213,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

