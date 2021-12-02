Robert Fauber Sells 447 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54.

On Friday, October 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50.

NYSE MCO traded up $8.88 on Thursday, reaching $389.15. The company had a trading volume of 872,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.88 and its 200-day moving average is $370.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $3,750,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

