Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,108 Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 million, a PE ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 107,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $558,792.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.