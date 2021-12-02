RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of RISE Education Cayman worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

RISE Education Cayman Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

