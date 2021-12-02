Richard A. Waldron Sells 3,937 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCAB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after acquiring an additional 727,103 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.