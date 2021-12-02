Richard A. Waldron Sells 3,937 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BCAB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $76.63.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.