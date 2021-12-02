RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.86 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

