RFG Advisory LLC Sells 46 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in MSCI by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $616.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,673,457. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

