RFG Advisory LLC Sells 265 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.20. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

