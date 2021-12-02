RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 781.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW opened at $107.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

