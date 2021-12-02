RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80.

