RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $284.94 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.83 and a twelve month high of $312.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.72 and a 200 day moving average of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

