RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,868 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,617,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,207 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 953,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

