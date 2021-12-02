RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.