RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $97.90 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

