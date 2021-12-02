RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,706 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,570,000 after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $76.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11.

