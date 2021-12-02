Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Update

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.