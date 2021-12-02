REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.74 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $116.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in REX American Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in REX American Resources by 123.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in REX American Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

