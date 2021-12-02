Reviewing Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) & Its Competitors

Lomiko Metals (OTC: LMRMF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lomiko Metals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ rivals have a beta of 0.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lomiko Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals Competitors 691 2361 2736 110 2.38

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 314.99%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lomiko Metals Competitors -1,028.46% 6.79% 0.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$880,000.00 -7.47 Lomiko Metals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.18

Lomiko Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lomiko Metals rivals beat Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.