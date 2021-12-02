Reviewing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35%

55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LENSAR and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 0 2 0 3.00

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.80%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Liquidia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Liquidia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.79 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.73 Liquidia $740,000.00 290.09 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -4.80

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LENSAR beats Liquidia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

