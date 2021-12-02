Reviewing Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Coty alerts:

This table compares Coty and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -7.75% 4.16% 0.97% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coty and Olaplex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $4.63 billion 1.68 -$201.30 million ($0.52) -18.31 Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Olaplex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coty and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 0 4 4 1 2.67 Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Coty presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Olaplex has a consensus price target of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 36.35%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Coty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coty beats Olaplex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care. The company was founded by Francois Coty in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.