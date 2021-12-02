Reviewing Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.15 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.54 Diamond Offshore Drilling $733.69 million 0.02 -$1.25 billion N/A N/A

Diamond Offshore Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Diamond Offshore Drilling -324.82% -138.97% -57.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baytex Energy and Diamond Offshore Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.27, suggesting a potential upside of 54.03%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

