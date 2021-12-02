Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Resonant reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resonant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resonant stock remained flat at $$1.90 on Thursday. 8,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,008. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

