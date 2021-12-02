ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $616,416.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00.

On Friday, October 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00.

ResMed stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.29. The company had a trading volume of 452,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,064. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Amundi purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $57,699,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

