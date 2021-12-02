Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,140,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

